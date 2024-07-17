Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.34. 1,127,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,180,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,218,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,386,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,235 shares of company stock worth $2,009,063. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

