RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.05. 6,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 5,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.59 million. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1000351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

