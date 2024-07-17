Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) Trading Down 1.9%

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 127,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01.
Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.
