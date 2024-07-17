Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3,234.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7 %

RGA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $216.66.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

