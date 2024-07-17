Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13. 98,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 237,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.