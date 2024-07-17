Request Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Request has a market capitalization of $116.33 million and $1.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.58 or 0.99881445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11584535 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,934,299.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

