Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.40

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.44), with a volume of 397345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.44).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
