Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
Resources Connection stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $370.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 84.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
