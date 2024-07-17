Reviewing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 7.04% 8.86% 4.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3is and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.05 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $499.27 million 0.72 $26.32 million $0.76 10.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C3is and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats C3is on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

