Reviewing Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -25,337.96% -41.32% -37.83% GH Research N/A -14.56% -14.10%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $320,000.00 265.39 -$82.10 million ($0.93) -1.02 GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -19.15

This table compares Chimerix and GH Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chimerix and GH Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chimerix currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 797.10%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 208.90%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than GH Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GH Research beats Chimerix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors. The company also develops ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for oncology indications; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize TEMBEXA for human diseases other than orthopoxviruses, including smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

