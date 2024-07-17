Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,315 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 7.34% of Revolve Group worth $110,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

