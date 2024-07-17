Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.61

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 860161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

