Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

RBRK stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

