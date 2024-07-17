Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $61.07. 692,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,834,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

