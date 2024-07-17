Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 328.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 1,388,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

