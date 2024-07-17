Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 255,828 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Logitech International worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,054. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $62.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

