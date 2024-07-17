Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,976 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.80. 260,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.