Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of AppLovin worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded down $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,072. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

