Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,308 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Popular worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,524. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

