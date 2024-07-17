Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,576 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.16. The stock had a trading volume of 383,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average of $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

