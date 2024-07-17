Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,169 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MKL traded up $8.44 on Wednesday, hitting $1,618.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,595.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,515.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.