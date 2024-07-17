Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,554 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $56,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

COF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.77. 995,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,875. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

