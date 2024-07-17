Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 266,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 392,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 243,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.