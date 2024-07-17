Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 195.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $58,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 811,851 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 633,079 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,340,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,128,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

