Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock traded down $10.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $567.36. 119,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.94 and a fifty-two week high of $583.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.89 and its 200-day moving average is $480.38.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $520.15.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

