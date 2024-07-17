Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.44 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

THG traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

