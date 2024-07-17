Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.86 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,903. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

