Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in nVent Electric by 301.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. 501,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

