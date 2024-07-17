Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.49 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 177,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

