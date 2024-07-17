Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.24 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,811 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,606. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

