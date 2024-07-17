Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.94 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Fortinet worth $51,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 91,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,646 shares of company stock worth $4,152,086. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,832. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

