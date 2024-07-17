Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 4,590,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,450,566. The company has a market cap of $567.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

