Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 1,303,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,925. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

