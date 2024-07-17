Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 62,479 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of VeriSign worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $180.96. 199,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

