Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,744 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $10.92 on Wednesday, reaching $478.93. 270,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,946. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.57. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

