Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Raymond James worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

RJF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. 2,198,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,357. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

