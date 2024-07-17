Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVFree Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 417,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

