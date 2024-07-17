Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XYL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 361,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

