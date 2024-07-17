Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XYL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 361,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

