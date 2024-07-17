Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $54,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 714,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

