Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,819 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $53,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,831,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after purchasing an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 649,922 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.61. 534,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,202. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

