Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,561 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $45,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 131.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 211,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,163. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.