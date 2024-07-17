Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,389 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 192,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 563,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

