Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

