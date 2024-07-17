Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.33 and last traded at $255.09. Approximately 583,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,878,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.97.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total value of $4,064,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,827,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,435,977.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $1,619,059.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $4,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,827,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,435,977.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,378 shares of company stock worth $107,106,959. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

