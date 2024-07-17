Samuel C. Blackman Sells 20,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 701,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,075. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

