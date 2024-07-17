Sapphire Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $494.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.06 or 0.05304099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00043306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,820,783,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,154,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

