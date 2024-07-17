Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 486,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 236,987 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $33.49.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after buying an additional 1,009,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.