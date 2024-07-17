Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at UBS Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

SEE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 293,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

