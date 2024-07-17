SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,568. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

