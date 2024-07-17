Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,355. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

